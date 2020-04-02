Northern Fleet cutting-edge frigate sails to shipyard in Russia’s northwest for upgrade

SEVEROMORSK /Murmansk Region/, April 2. /TASS/. The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov has departed from the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk and set off for Severodvinsk in the northwestern Arkhangelsk Region for planned maintenance and partial upgrade, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The ship is making a transit to the Belomorsk naval base where it will undergo planned maintenance with the partial upgrade of its systems and mechanisms at enterprises of the shipbuilding industry," the press office said in a statement.

During its inter-base transit, the warship’s crew will continue sharpening naval skills and will practice air defense and anti-submarine warfare tasks, and also measures for ship damage control while on the move at sea, the statement says.

"After the technical works are over, the ship will undergo trials at the Fleet’s combat training ranges in the White Sea," the press office said.

A source in the domestic defense industry earlier told TASS that Russia’s latest Tsirkon hypersonic missile would be test-launched several times from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in 2020.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov is the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warship. It was built at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and made operational in the Fleet in July 2018. The warship successfully accomplished the tasks of several drills and round-the-world deployment.