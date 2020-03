WASHINGTON, March 29. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have suspended bilateral inspection missions within the framework of the New START treaty on reduction of strategic nuclear arms, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball has told TASS.

According to his information, the inspections will be halted until May 1.

Moreover, Moscow and Washington have agreed to postpone a Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC) meeting, scheduled for March.