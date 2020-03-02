Motor rifle troops hold live-fire exercise in Siberia drills

The drills involved over 800 troops and more than 100 pieces of military and special hardware and practiced defensive and offensive operations and units’ inter-operability, the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Motor rifle troops and a wing of Mi-24 helicopters from the Central Military District’s separate aviation regiment completed their force-on-force battalion-level tactical drills at the Yurginsky training ground in the Kemerovo Region with a live-fire exercise, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"To wrap up their exercises, the troops delivered fire from small arms, 2S3 ‘Akatsiya’ self-propelled artillery systems, infantry fighting vehicles, T-72B3 tanks and Grad multiple launch rocket systems against moving and pop-up targets, which simulated the notional enemy’s positions," the statement runs.

The maneuvers that preceded the live-fire exercise involved motor rifle, artillery, tank and reconnaissance units and squads of unmanned aerial vehicles, the press office specified.

"In addition, the tank units employed the tactic of ‘roving tanks’ during the drills, when the armored vehicles changed their firing positions in the warfare to mislead the enemy and conceal the location and the strength of the firepower and military hardware," the statement reads.