Russian Navy ship on anti-piracy mission in Indian Ocean visits Oman

KALININGRAD, February 10. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudry currently on an anti-piracy mission in the Indian Ocean has made a scheduled business call at the port of Salalah (Oman), the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"During its anchorage at the Omani port, the crew of the Yaroslav Mudry will replenish fresh water, fuel and food supplies and technically inspect the ship," the press office said in a statement.

The Russian Navy ship will wrap up its visit to the Omani port on February 18, after which it will continue its anti-piracy watch in the Indian Ocean, the statement says.

In accordance with its long-distance deployment plan, the Baltic Fleet’s naval group that also includes the sea tug Viktor Konetsky and the tanker Yelnya will continue accomplishing anti-piracy assignments in the Indian Ocean until the end of February, the press office added.

The Baltic Fleet’s ships embarked on their long-distance deployment from the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on October 1 and set off for the Indian Ocean. In December, the warships took part for the first time in the naval phase of the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills, in the Maritime Security Belt Russia-China-Iran naval maneuvers and in the Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise.