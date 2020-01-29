Over 800 troops of Russia’s Baltic Fleet hold live-fire exercise

KALININGRAD, January 29. /TASS/. About 800 troops from the Baltic Fleet’s army corps stationed in the Kaliningrad Region are practicing precision fire against a notional enemy in a live-fire exercise, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Overall, the combat training measures at practice ranges in the Kaliningrad Region involve about 800 servicemen of the army corps who are sharpening their skills within their squads to deliver precision fire against the notional enemy day and night in complex weather conditions," the press office said in a statement.

The troops are using tanks’ and armored personnel carriers’ armament, assault rifles, grenade launchers, sniper rifles and other guns to strike the targets that are simulating the enemy’s combat hardware and manpower, the press office specified for TASS.

During the drills, the troops are spending at least 50% of their training time to deliver fire while wearing gas masks and all-service protective gear. At the same time, the conditions of fulfilling the assignments are constantly complicated. In particular, the time for the appearance of targets is reduced while the distance to them and the speed of their movement increase.

The drills are running through the end of this week, the Fleet’s press office said.