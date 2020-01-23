Zvezda shipyard plans to deliver first Aframax class tanker by Sep - Oct 2020

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Zvezda shipyard plans to launch their first Aframax type tanker in May and deliver the ship in September - October, chief executive of the shipyard Sergei Tseluiko told TASS in an interview.

"According to the contract, we should float out the first tanker in May and deliver it in September - October. However, we will attempt to complete work in advance. Tankers of such dimensions were not made even in the Soviet Union. Its displacement is 114,000 tonnes, length - 258 meters, and width - 46 meters," the top manager said.

The shipyard is cooperating with foreign shipyards for exchange of technologies and experience, Tseluiko added. "Cooperation has different forms, from establishing joint ventures to staff training contracts," he noted.