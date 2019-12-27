Russia signs 39 agreements on military cooperation in last years — deputy minister

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia as signed 39 agreements in the military sphere with countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper on Friday.

Fomin was responding to a question on whether freezing military contacts with NATO five years ago has led to the international isolation of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"We have considerably expanded cooperation with the armed forces of the countries in other regions. Over this period, we have signed 39 new agreements on military cooperation with the countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America," he said. "The influence of the Russian Federation on the international arena continues to grow. The strengthening authority of the Armed Forces is confirmed by the increasing number of visits to our country by defense ministers of other countries," he added.

Fomin added that the number of countries that are ready to develop military contacts with Russia has increased, in large due to Russia's approach to developing a dialogue with partners. He stressed that Russia does not base cooperation on the position of force and does not use sanctions, that Moscow is aimed at developing equal relations.