Putin: Russia developing land-based version of Tsirkon hypersonic missile

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia is carrying out work on developing the land-based version of the Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic missile, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the top brass on Tuesday. "Our work on other systems is proceeding according to plan: on the Sarmat enhanced-yield intercontinental ballistic missile, on the Tsirkon hypersonic missile in its land-based and sea-launched versions, on the Poseidon intercontinental-range underwater drone and on the Burevestnik global-range nuclear-powered cruise missile," Putin stated.

A unique situation has emerged for the first time in history in the sphere of strategic balance: Russia has for the first time come ahead of the United States in developing the latest armament, the Russian president stressed. "It was the United States that created the atomic bomb and the Soviet Union was only catching up with it. We also lacked delivery vehicles, nuclear weapon carriers and strategic aviation: the Soviet Union was only catching up. The first intercontinental missiles were not developed in our country either: the Soviet Union was just catching up. But today a unique situation has emerged: they are catching up with us," the president stated. Russia previously made no announcements on the work to develop the land-based version of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile. Tsirkon hypersonic missile

