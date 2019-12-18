Russian General Staff confirms Kinzhal missile was test-launched in the Arctic

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia has test-fired Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in the Arctic, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov told foreign military attaches on Tuesday.

"Tasks on Kinzhal hypersonic missile system's combat duty are being practiced. Those missiles were test-launched on training ranges in different climate conditions, including in the Arctic," Gerasimov was quoted by the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper as saying.

He added that the aerodrome network is being developed to expand the areas for operating the newest missile system.

Sources in the defense industry told TASS earlier that the MiG-31K interceptor aircraft test-fired the Kinzhal missile in the Russian Arctic at the Pemboy training range (located to the north-east of Vorkuta) for the first time in mid-November.