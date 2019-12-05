Moscow’s proposals on reducing tensions with NATO remain unanswered, says Lavrov

BRATISLAVA, December 5. /TASS/. NATO has not responded to Russian proposals on reducing tensions between Moscow and the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Russia’s proposals on reducing tensions on the line of contact between Russia and the North-Atlantic Alliance remain unanswered. There has been no response either to a message by the Collective Security Treaty Organization member-states to their NATO colleagues," Lavrov told a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Slovakia’s capital of Bratislava.

Russia’s top diplomat highlighted that Moscow seeks to continue dialogue with Western states "involving military experts and without politicizing this process." "We believe dialogue is an important confidence building measure, especially in conditions when military contacts between Russia and NATO have been suspended," Lavrov stressed.