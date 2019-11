MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov has test-fired cruise missiles Kalibr and Oniks at naval targets in the White Sea, the Northern Fleet said in a news release on Friday.

"The launches were carried out under another phase of factory tests. The frigate fired one cruise missile Kalibr and one missile Oniks from the onboard launchers. Both missiles hit the targets," the Northern Fleet’s press-service said.