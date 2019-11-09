Russian air defense systems to be enhanced for combating drones - general

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian air defense systems undergo upgrading to address current challenges, for example, to destroy drones, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Force General-Lieutenant Yuri Grekhov said on the air with the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

"We do not stand still. Systems capable of countering large-scale application of drones are under development and are fairly efficient," Grekhov said.

"Our equipment is upgraded to cater for novelties invented by the adversary. Air Defense Missile and Gun System Pantsir is currently able to destroy rocket projectiles and drones, including flying with the zero speed [hovering - TASS]," the General said. "It is rather costly to destroy drones by missiles. Other means of destruction are available, including radio electronic warfare systems," Grekhov added.