Russia, China may sign contract on designing heavy helicopter by year-end

TIANJIN, October 12. /TASS/. JSC Russian Helicopters and China's Avicopter company may sign a contract on designing heavy helicopter AC322 AHL by the end of 2019, a spokesperson for Russian Helicopters told TASS on Saturday at the China Helicopter Exposition in Tianjin.

"JSC Russian Helicopters and Avicopter have concluded talks and coordinated all contract documents on designing a heavy helicopter. The contract is currently undergoing an approval procedure in the state authorities of China," the spokesperson said. "We hope to sign the contract by the end of the year," he added.

The spokesperson said that in accordance with the inter-governmental agreement, Russian Helicopters will design a technical proposal.

"We will make the transmission, tail rotor and some other parts. Technologies will be tranferred to China. China, in turn, is responsible for implementing the program in total, including designing, building trial versions, holding trials, certification, production and promotion of helicopters on the market," he added.

"According to preliminary calculations of the Chinese side, certification of helicopters will be completed by 2032," he said.