Russian cruise missile corvette Ingushetia takes to sea for trials

"The crew of the latest small missile ship Ingushetia has left Novorossiysk to enter shipbuilders’ sea trials. This is the first deployment to the sea for the ship’s crew after the vessel’s construction and float-out," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Project 21631 small missile ship Ingushetia armed with Kalibr cruise missiles has left Novorossiysk for shipbuilders’ sea trials, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

During the first trials, the ship’s crew will hold tests in real conditions to check the reliability of the vessel’s propulsion unit, the steering system, auxiliary mechanisms, communications and navigation equipment and other shipborne systems and armament, the statement says.

The sailors together with the shipbuilders will assess the ship’s seagoing performance, its controllability and stability, propulsion qualities and inertial properties.

"The shipbuilders’ trials are being conducted by the vessel’s crew together with the Shipyard’s representatives and are an important stage that is completing the process of the ship’s construction," the press office said.

The small missile ship Ingushetia is the eighth Project 21631 ‘Buyan-M’ vessel.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships feature increased water displacement and are equipped with the latest Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets.