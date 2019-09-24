Russian upgraded corvette holds live-fire exercise with Uran cruise missile

VLADIVOSTOK, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s upgraded corvette Smerch has held its first live-fire exercise, launching an Uran anti-ship cruise missile against a naval target during shipbuilders’ sea trials, the Pacific Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Kh-35 cruise missile successfully struck a drifting surface target at a distance of over 50 km from the warship within the designated time. A total of ten warships and auxiliary vessels, and also aircraft of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation were involved to provide for the combat exercise," the press office said in a statement.