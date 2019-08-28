Russia’s military transport planes to make dozens of flights to deliver S-400 to Turkey

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s transport planes will make several dozen flights during the second phase of the delivery of air defense missile systems S-400 to Turkey, the director of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the media on the sidelines of the 14th international aerospace show MAKS.

He said that the second delivery, launched on August 27, will be by air. "Several dozen flights will be made, in the first place, by Defense Ministry planes," he said.

The operation will last several weeks.

Shugayev said Turkish specialists will be trained in using the S-400 by the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

"The instruction of Turkish specialists is continuing. We will be through at the end of this year or early this year. This will allow for making the S-400 operational in Turkey through joint efforts, just as the contract provides for," he said.