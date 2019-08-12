Russia’s new Mi-38 transport helicopters to start arriving for troops in 2019

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The new Mi-38T military transport helicopters will start arriving for the Russian troops in 2019, Air Force Commander, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Aerospace Force Sergei Dronov said on Monday.

"The Mi-38 is a transport and troop landing helicopter with modern piloting and navigation equipment, a navigation satellite system and a navigational weather radar. Its deliveries, like the deliveries of the Mi-28NM to the troops will begin already this year," the Air Force commander said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The interview comes as Russia is celebrating Air Force Day on August 12.