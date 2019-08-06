Two Russian anti-submarine warfare planes perform scheduled flight over Pacific

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-142 anti-subsurface warfare planes have performed a scheduled flight over the Pacific, Russia’s Eastern Military District said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation have performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean along the northern coast of the Aleutian Islands and the western coast of Alaska and Canada," the statement says.

The Tu-142 planes were escorted by a pair of MiG-31BM fighter-interceptors of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation that had taken off from the Yelizovo airfield in the Kamchatka Region, the Eastern Military District specified.