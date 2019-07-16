Russian helicopter pilots hold Mediterranean drills from cruise missile frigate’s deck

"The crew of the Ka-27PL helicopter performed practical flights from the deck of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich, which is currently accomplishing assignments as part of the Mediterranean permanent taskforce," the press office said.

SEVASTOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Helicopter pilots and the crew of the cruise missile frigate Admiral Grigorovich have held drills in the Mediterranean Sea, the press office of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported on Tuesday.

The Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation pilots practiced assignments in interaction with the frigate’s crew to take off from and land on the deck of the ship both on the move and in anchorage, and also sharpened the skills of searching for and tracking a submarine, the press office added.

The frigate’s teams providing for helicopter flights also held drills to check the smooth operation of all the ship’s aviation systems, the Fleet explained.

As was reported earlier, the Admiral Grigorovich, the Project 11356 lead frigate (the guard ship according to Russia’s classification) started performing missions in the Mediterranean Sea in April. The frigate displaces over 4,000 tonnes and is 125 meters long. It carries Kalibr-NK cruise missiles as its main armament.