NATO's annual nuclear exercise to kick off on October 14

BRUSSELS, October 11. /TASS/. NATO will begin its annual nuclear exercise, which will last two weeks, on October 14, the press service of the alliance said.

"NATO will begin its annual nuclear exercise ‘Steadfast Noon’ on Monday (14 October 2024) with more than 60 aircraft taking part in training flights over western Europe. Steadfast Noon runs for two weeks and involves fighter jets capable of carrying US nuclear warheads, but does not involve any live weapons," the statement reads.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, "Steadfast Noon is an important test of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and sends a clear message to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all Allies."

The alliance emphasizes that the upcoming exercise is a "routine and recurring training activity that happens every October." "Steadfast Noon involves 2,000 military personnel from eight airbases and a variety of aircraft types, including nuclear-capable jets, bombers, fighter escorts, refuelling aircraft and planes capable of reconnaissance and electronic warfare," NATO clarified.

This year's exercise will include flights primarily over host nations Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the airspace over Denmark, the UK, and the North Sea, the alliance stated.

"NATO is taking steps to ensure the safety, security, effectiveness and credibility of the Alliance’s nuclear deterrent. For example, this year, the first Allied F-35A fighter aircraft from the Netherlands were declared ready to perform nuclear roles. NATO’s Washington Summit declaration makes clear that ‘the fundamental purpose of NATO’s nuclear capability is to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression.’ It states that ‘as long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will remain a nuclear alliance’," the organization concluded.