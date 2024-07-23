Pakistan welcomes UN court ruling on Israel's illegal occupation policy

ISLAMABAD, July 23. /TASS/. Pakistan supports the decision of the UN International Court of Justice to recognize Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territories as illegal, a statement of Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry says.

"Israel is under an obligation to end its unlawful occupation; cease its illegal settlement activities; and to make reparation for the damage caused. We hope that the Court’s ruling will be an important step towards ending the Israeli occupation, realization of the inalienable right of the Palestinians to self-determination, and creation of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry emphasized.

On July 19, the UN International Court of Justice announced its advisory opinion on the occupation of Palestinian lands. According to the document, Israel must as soon as possible end its illegal presence in these territories, cease its illegal settlement activities and evacuate all settlers. In addition, it must pay reparations for the damage caused to all individuals and legal entities as a result of the occupation of Palestinian land.