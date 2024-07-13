Australian PM tells Russia to back off over arrest of two people accused of espionage

SYDNEY, July 13. /TASS/. Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese criticized Russia as he commented on the arrest of a married couple accused of spying in Australia.

"How about you try to stop interfering in domestic affairs of other sovereign nations," Albanese said. "Russia can get the message: Back off," ABC television quoted him as saying.

The Australian premier claimed that Russia was a "country that has no respect for international law." "They should be regarded with contempt, which is what I have for them," he added.

On Friday, Australian police detained a local Russian couple on suspicion of espionage. The Russian-born Korolevs hold Australian and Russian passports. They have been accused of gathering information about the Australian Defense Force for the purpose of sharing it with Russia, ABC reported. The police in Australia have not pressed any formal charges on them yet.

The Russian Embassy in Australia dismissed the police allegations as an attempt to set off another wave of anti-Russian paranoia. Australian policemen used "theatrical tricks like talking to imaginary Russian spies," the Russian diplomatic mission said on social media. The embassy stated that they have requested information regarding Igor Korolev, 62, and his wife Kira, 40, from Australian authorities and pledged to provide necessary consular support to the couple.