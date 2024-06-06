Taliban ready for security dialogue with Russia — labor minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Taliban (the Taliban movement is banned in Russia) are ready for a dialogue with Russia on expanding security ties, Abdul Umari, the acting minister of labor and social relations in the interim government of Afghanistan, has said in a special interview with TASS.

"As for security in Afghanistan, we are stable now. We don't see any security problems. Of course, we would like to have good relations with Russia in terms of expanding such ties," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Russia should build relations with the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Putin pointed out that stability in Afghanistan was crucial to both Russia and Uzbekistan.