Sri Lanka's state foreign minister to pay visit to Russia

NEW DELHI, May 29. /TASS/. A high-level delegation headed by Sri Lanka's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya intends to visit Russia, the Lankan Foreign Ministry said in a press release following a meeting between top diplomat Ali Sabry and Russian Ambassador to Colombo Levan Dzhagaryan.

"The [Sri Lankan] Foreign Minister has informed the Russian ambassador of the decision taken by [Sri Lankan] President [Ranil Wickremesinghe] to send a high-level delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya on a visit to Russia to hold talks with the Russian authorities," the Lankan ministry said in a statement. The dates of the visit were not specified.

Sabri also informed the Russian ambassador that Sri Lanka's senior Foreign Service officer, Ambassador Pakeer Mohideen Amza "will immediately assume the duties of Charge d'Affaires of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow." Sri Lanka's previous ambassador to Russia Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage completed her mission at the Lankan Embassy in Russia on April 29, 2024.