OPEC expresses its deepest condolences over death of Iranian president

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expressed its deepest condolences over the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, the organization said in a statement.

Iran has been a member of OPEC since its creation.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, whose words are quoted in the statement, noted that he is deeply saddened and mourns the death of the Iranian president and several officials. "In these difficult times, on behalf of myself and all the staff at the OPEC Secretariat, I extend my condolences and sympathy to the esteemed leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of HE President Raisi and other officials."

OPEC recalled that Al Ghais met with Raisi in Tehran in May 2023, during the Secretary General's first official visit to the OPEC founding member. "The meeting focused on IR Iran’s role in the global oil and energy markets, as well as the future outlook for investments in the oil industry in the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said.

A helicopter carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati, and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem were also on board. Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand declared all passengers and crew of Raisi's helicopter dead. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports of the death of the Iranian leader in the crash.