NDB head says BRICS nations to outpace G7 in terms of share in global GDP by 2028

DUBAI, February 13. /TASS/. The share of BRICS members (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) in global GDP will increase from 35% to 40% by 2028, while the share of G7 countries will drop to 27.8%, President of BRICS New Development Bank, former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said.

BRICS states will account for 35-40% of global GDP by 2028, while the share of G7 will drop to 27.8%, she said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. Rousseff also noted that the share of developing countries in global trade grew from 37% in 2016 to 41% in 2022, adding that countries with developed economy, on the contrary, lose their positions as their share in global exports went down from 62% to 58%.