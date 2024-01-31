Germany sends IRIS-T missile, 24 APCs, 4 Bandvagn 206 off-road vehicles to Ukraine in week

BERLIN, January 31. /TASS/. Germany has supplied Ukraine with an IRIS-T SLS missile for its air defense system, 24 armored personnel carriers (APCs) as well as four Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles over the past week, says an updated list of military aid the German government has provided to Kiev or plans to provide in the future.

Besides, Germany supplied Ukraine with 1,040 155 mm artillery shells, three Wisent 1 armored vehicles, one Biber bridge-laying vehicle with spare parts, 14 demining plows, one anti-mine system, one satellite surveillance system, four border guard vehicles, 450 anti-skid chains and individual group power modules.

The total amount of German aid to Ukraine, including humanitarian, financial and military aid, has exceeded €27 billion since February 2022. The German government will increase aid from €4 billion to €8 billion in 2024. Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that other EU countries should provide more aid to Ukraine, as Germany is unable to bear such a heavy burden alone. In his opinion, "now is the decisive moment" in the Ukraine conflict.