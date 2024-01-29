DPRK’s Kim discusses nuclear submarine construction with navy commanders — news agency

TOKYO, January 29. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has discussed issues related to the construction of a nuclear submarine and other modern ships with the country's navy commanders, the North Korean Central News Agency reported.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un familiarized himself in detail with the status of the construction of the nuclear submarine and discussed issues related to the construction of the nuclear submarine and other advanced vessels," the news agency said.

Kim pointed out that equipping the navy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) with nuclear weapons is "the urgent task of the times and the core requirement for building a strategic nuclear force." He met with the naval command after the successful test launch of two new Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles from a submarine.

In March 2023, the DPRK tested Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles with prototype warheads simulating a nuclear payload. They are believed to be capable of carrying the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency does not rule out that the number 31 in the name "Pulhwasal-3-31" refers to the possibility of mounting this particular warhead.

According to the Central News Agency, North Korea conducted the first test of the new Pulhwasal-3-31 strategic cruise missile on January 24. The launch of such missiles, unlike ballistic missiles, is not considered a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.