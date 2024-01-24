Iran to keep cooperating with Russia in fight against terrorism, security official says

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Tehran intends to continue its cooperation with Moscow in the fight against terrorism, Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said.

"The Supreme National Security Council secretary hailed Iran-Russia cooperation in the fight against terrorism, particularly in Syria, saying that cooperation must continue," the Iranian embassy in Moscow said in a statement following a meeting between Ahmadian and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

The Iranian security official is in Moscow at Patrushev’s invitation.

On January 3, two explosions occurred along a road leading to a cemetery in the Iranian city of Kerman, where a commemoration ceremony was underway honoring Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, by a US drone strike. The Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack in Kerman. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the act of terrorism in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The parties reaffirmed their determination to continue coordinating bilateral efforts aimed at combatting international terrorism.