Putin, North Korean foreign minister affirm commitment to global peace, cooperation

SEOUL, January 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui outlined their countries' intentions to develop cooperation to ensure peace and stability on the planet at their meeting on January 16, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the agency, the Russian leader asked the delegation that arrived in Moscow to convey New Year's greetings to his counterpart Kim Jong Un. In turn, Choe Son-hui relayed the "the warm greetings" from the North Korean leader to Putin.

"The talk reaffirmed the stand of both sides to promote the dynamic development of the overall bilateral relations, in conformity with the strong desire of the peoples in the two countries to usher in a new heyday of the strategic and traditional DPRK-Russia relations of friendship and achieve common prosperity and development, and closely cooperate and keep pace with each other for ensuring the regional and global peace and stability," KCNA wrote.

The agency also emphasized that "the talk proceeded in an amicable atmosphere overflowing with feelings of friendship." The meeting was also attended by North Korean Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong-chol, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.