Pakistan applies for BRICS membership in 2024 — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Pakistan has filed an application to join the BRICS group of nations in 2024 and is counting on Russia’s assistance during the membership process, the country’s newly appointed Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali has told TASS in an interview.

When asked whether the country has filed its BRICS membership bid, the diplomat replied that Pakistan has already applied. He confirmed that Islamabad plans to join the group under Russia’s presidency, in 2024.

"Pakistan would like to be part of this important organization and we are in process of contacting member countries for extending support to Pakistan’s membership in general and Russian Federation in particular," the ambassador added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in early October that BRICS plans to agree on a list of candidates for partner-state status ahead of the upcoming summit in Kazan in 2024. According to the official, during the Russian BRICS chairmanship, special attention will be paid to expanding the "circle of BRICS friends," including in Latin America.