US seeks to subjugate UN, Russian Security Council official says

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Washington seeks to subjugate not only individual countries, but entire international organizations, including the UN, says Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov.

"The Americans seek to subjugate the UN and other international organizations, they comprehensively pressure their vassals and neutral states, ignoring their interests," he noted, speaking at the international conference titled "Eurasian Security: reality and perspectives in the transforming world."

Shevtsov stated that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has already effectively lost its ability to efficiently resolve security issues, including settlement of conflicts, and now "directly serves geopolitical interests of the US and the EU."

According to the Russian Security Council official, the demand for alternative options for ensuring stability keeps growing.

"The idea of establishment of Eurasian security architecture, free of external diktat, is in extremely high demand," he underscored.