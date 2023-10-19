Kim Jong Un, Lavrov discuss north Korea, Russia’s response to global situation — KCNA

TOKYO, October 20. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have discussed Moscow and Pyongyang’s response to the "complicated regional and international situation" on the basis of bilateral "solid political and strategic trust," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

"Exchanged in an open-minded manner at the talk were views on such important matters of mutual concern as the issue for the two countries to actively cope with the complicated regional and international situation on the basis of their solid political and strategic trust relations and expand in a planned way the bilateral ties in all fields through the joint efforts, and a consensus of views was reached," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The talks "proceeded in a friendly and amicable atmosphere," the report says.