Egypt denies it told Israel about Hamas assault 10 days in advance

CAIRO, October 11. /TASS/. Egypt denies reports that it allegedly warned Israel of a planned operation by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to attack Israel ten days before the assault, the Al-Youm as-Sabia website reported earlier in the day citing its unnamed source in the Egyptian authorities.

The Associated Press news agency reported earlier citing its own unnamed source that Egyptian intelligence services allegedly warned the Israeli authorities on several occasions about the threat of attacks from Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip areas.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press office stated later that the country’s premier received no information regarding Hamas’ potential attack on Israel.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, up to 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,200 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.