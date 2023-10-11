Russia’s assistance played decisive role in victory over IS, Iraqi PM says

MOSCOW, October 11 /TASS/. Russia’s assistance to Iraq in its fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) has played a decisive role in the victory over the terrorists, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"Iraq cannot forget Russia's support in the war against terrorism. Arms supplies and other assistance from Moscow played a crucial role in enabling us to defeat IS militants," Al Sudani pointed out. "My visit to Russia at this time shows the Iraqi government's strategy in its relations with Russia. We are ready to develop relations in all areas, including political, economic and security," the prime minister said.

In the summer of 2014, IS militants occupied about a third of Iraq's territory. In 2015, Iraqi government forces, backed by the international coalition, launched a large-scale campaign to liberate the areas seized by the extremists. In December 2017, Iraqi authorities announced the defeat of IS, but security agencies are still conducting operations in different parts of the country to destroy underground terrorist cells.