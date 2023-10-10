Israeli forces use phosphorus munitions to shell Lebanon — Al Jadeed

BEIRUT, October 10. /TASS/. The Israeli artillery has opened heavy fire on Lebanon, using phosphorus munitions, after militants attacked Israeli positions in the occupied district of Kfarchouba, Al Jadeed television reported.

The shelling caused the gardens of local residents and pine groves in the area to catch fire, the report said.

Heavy smoke forced people in Lebanese villages to leave their homes and descend into the valley.

According to Al Hadath television, Israeli helicopters destroyed two command and observation posts of the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

Hezbollah fighters earlier attacked from a border area and hit an Israeli Merkava tank with an anti-tank guided missile at close range, causing it to burn up.