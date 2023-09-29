Kazakh president says his country wants to become Eurasia’s ‘key transit hub’

ASTANA, September 29. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his country’s determination to strengthen its position of Eurasia’s ‘key transit hub’ during talks with the top management of Germany’s HHLA (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik), his press service said.

"Noting the company's key role in the development of transport and logistics in Germany, the Head of State welcomed HHLA's decision to open a branch in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that this industry is of strategic importance to Kazakhstan, as the country intends to strengthen its position as a key transit hub in Eurasia," the press service said in a statement.

The talks focused on prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany in the transport and logistics sector.

"During the meeting, Kazakhstan's interest in obtaining financing for the purchase of new dry and liquid cargo tankers and the modernization of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk on the Caspian Sea, was noted," the press service said.

In 2022, Tokayev told the country’s parliament that "given the current geopolitical situation," Kazakhstan is becoming a major ground corridor between Asia and Europe and his country needs "to make the full use the possibilities that are now opening to us."

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, runs to Europe through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia.