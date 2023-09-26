AfG leader sheds light on why Nord Streams were sabotaged

BERLIN, September 26. /TASS/. Co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfG) party Tino Chrupalla has said that it was those who opposed Germany's energy sovereignty perpetrated the explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

"A year ago, opponents of Germany’s energy sovereignty blew up Nord Stream," Chrupalla wrote on his X page (formerly Twitter).

"The life line of German industry has been cut. The AfG faction in the Bundestag calls for an investigation and punishment for all those responsible. Nord Stream must be repaired, opened and secured," Chrupalla said.

On September 27 last year, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" a day earlier on three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines. Swedish seismologists had recorded two explosions on the offshore routes of the pipelines on September 26. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched criminal proceedings over an act of international terrorism after the gas pipelines were damaged.

On February 8, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said in an article that the explosive devices under the gas pipelines had been planted in June 2022 by the US Navy’s divers with support from Norwegian specialists.

Later, The New York Times quoted US officials as saying that the act of sabotage against the gas pipelines could have been carried out by a certain "pro-Ukrainian group." The US authorities were ostensibly unaware of its intentions.