Taiwan’s Coast Guard detains Chinese fishing boat

HONGKONG, September 21. /TASS/. The Coast Guard of the Penghu Archipelago controlled by Taiwan has said it has detained a Chinese fishing boat.

The incident occurred 16 nautical miles (about 29.6 kilometers) away from the Huayu Island. The Coast Guard spotted a Chinese vessel that had not obtained permission to enter the specified water area. When ordered to stop the boat tried to escape. The Taiwanese Coast Guard’s ship made a blocking maneuver.

The boat was searched and 50 kilograms of shrimps was found and released into the sea. Four crew members of the ship have been detained and taken with their boat to the port of Magun, where they will await the results of the investigation.

The situation in the Taiwan Strait remains tense. Taiwan's army on Monday said 103 Chinese People's Liberation Army aircraft appeared near the island. It was the largest such operation since August 2022, when US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces under Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Taipei has since retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which had existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. Beijing considers Taiwan to be a province of the People’s Republic of China.