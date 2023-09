DUBAI, September 18. /TASS/. The prisoner swap between Iran and the US will take place on Monday, September 18, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi reported.

"Iran's assets [frozen] in South Korea will be handed over to the government and nation today," Iran's ISNA news agency quoted the diplomat as saying. "A prisoner swap will take place today," the diplomat added. He specified that each side would release five prisoners.