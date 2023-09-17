Russia’s delegation discusses agriculture, transport issues with Kim Jong Un

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The official visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia is over, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov wrote on Telegram.

"The official visit of Comrade Kim Jong Un [to Russia] is over," he said.

Russia’s delegation discussed the issues of agriculture, transport infrastructure and service with Kim Jong Un during his visit to Russia, Kozlov said.

"We discussed issues of cooperation between the regions. Those are mainly issues related to the development of agriculture, the development of transport infrastructure, transport service, of course, cultural exchange, education, medical issues," he said.

The parties also discussed the issue of additional grain supplies, the minister noted.

The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and North Korea will be held this November in Pyongyang, Kozlov who chairs the intergovernmental commission, said. "We agreed on meeting in November in Pyongyang and holding a meeting of the Russia-North Korea intergovernmental commission. The mechanism helps our countries strengthen good neighbor relations," he said.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they held talks at the Vostochny Spaceport involving delegations from their countries and also met one-on-one. Kim had previously visited Russia in April 2019. He and Putin then held talks in Vladivostok, which was their first meeting.