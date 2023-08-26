Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa re-elected for second term — Reuters

TASS, August 27. Zimbabwe's election commission said late on Saturday that incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won presidential election, Reuters reported.

According to the commission, Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes as a result of the vote count, while his main rival Nelson Chamisa - 44%.

Meanwhile, Chamisa's opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change party said it would not recognize "any result hastily assembled without proper verification".

On August 23, presidential and parliamentary elections were held in the country. Then the voting was extended for a day due to violations of the procedure recorded at a number of polling stations. Eleven candidates competed for the presidency of Zimbabwe, including the current head of state, Mnangagwa. It was expected that Chamisa, the leader of the opposition party Citizens’ Coalition for Change, would be his main competitor. Previously, Mnangagwa won elections in the summer of 2018.