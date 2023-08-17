Minsk to respond instantly if Baltics, Poland display aggression — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Belarus will instantly respond if Ukraine, the Baltics or Poland act aggressively against it, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"There can only be one threat: aggression against our country. If aggression begins even on the part of Ukraine, on the part of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, we will respond instantly with everything that we have," he said replying to a question on the matter in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko published on her YouTube channel.

According to the Belarusian leader, the response will be overwhelming. "We are not competing with them. Yet we will deliver an overwhelming strike on them and they will end up with an overwhelming loss, damage," he noted.

Lukashenko assured that nuclear weapons located in Belarus would not be used if there is no aggression against Minsk. However, if it does happen, Belarus will not wait or delay and will use "the entire arsenal," he added.