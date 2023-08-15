US twists arms of Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia to send Soviet weapons to Kiev — top brass

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region, August 15. /TASS/. The United States is putting pressure on Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia in attempts to make these countries send their Soviet-made weapons to Ukraine, Igor Kostyukov, the chief of the Main Directorate (GU, formerly the Main Intelligence Directorate, GRU) of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff has said.

"The White House is exerting pressure on Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand trying to persuade them to send their stocks of Soviet-made armored vehicles and ammunition to Kiev," Kostyukov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security. He explained that the US wished to prolong the conflict in Ukraine by all possible means.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. Representatives from defense ministries and international organizations, military experts and diplomats from several dozen countries are discussing common threats to global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe. The central theme of the event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry is fostering cooperation in the new realities that arise in the process of establishing a multipolar world order.