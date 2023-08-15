Minsk calls to resume dialogue on international security before it is too late

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Belarus calls on the international community to promptly resume dialogue in order to prevent the outbreak of another global war, the Defense Minister of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Khrenin stated, speaking at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We are always ready for a peaceful discussion on any current issues of international security. It is evident that dialogue needs to be resumed now, while there is still a way out of the deadlock and another world war has not been unleashed. The position of the Republic of Belarus is clear: to stop the war by any means. It may be too late afterwards. I hope our message will be heard," he said.