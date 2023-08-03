Turkish air force attacks Kurdish militants in Syria, three killed

BEIRUT, August 3. /TASS/. A drone of Turkey’s Air Force has delivered a strike on a vehicle with militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the province of Al-Hasakah, Syria’s General Organization of Radio and TV reported.

According to it, the incident took place on a road connecting the population centers of Amuda and Qamishli. Three militants were killed in a strike.

Since 2017, Turkey has conducted three military operations, Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring in Northern Syria. As a result, a 30-kilometer buffer zone was created along the Turkish border as well as a security zone between the towns of Azaz and Jarabulus north of Aleppo, Afrin was occupied and border regions east of Euphrates were taken under control.