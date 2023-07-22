UN has no data on consequences for ships in strikes near Odessa — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, July 22. /TASS/. The UN has no information on whether ships could have been affected as a result of strikes on facilities near Odessa, UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

"I don’t have that level of details," he said, referring to the relevant issue, "We know that port operations have been impacted, facilities have been impacted."

Earlier this week, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces carried out a group strike with high-precision weapons on Ukrainian military industrial and fuel infrastructure facilities near Odessa, as well as the Kanatovo air base, and on Thursday the Russian units hit production and storage sites for unmanned boats near Ilyichevsk (the Ukrainian name for the city is Chernomorsk) and Odessa.

On Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin pointed out that the UN Secretariat should have reacted appropriately to the terrorist attacks on Crimea, the Crimean Bridge, Sevastopol, and the blowing up of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, instead of condemning the strikes on the facilities in Odessa where terrorist attacks against Russia were being prepared.