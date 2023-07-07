Erdogan may meet with Putin after today’s talks with Zelensky — TV

ISTANBUL, July 7. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin following talks with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on Friday, A Haber suggested.

According to the TV channel, the meeting will not necessarily take place in Turkey, but it will be held in person.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported earlier on Friday that, today, Erdogan will once again offer Zelensky his services as a mediator for a peace settlement between Moscow and Kiev at today’s meeting. The agenda will also include an exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. The two leaders will also discuss extending the grain deal after it expires on July 17.

The Turkish leader emphasizes almost at every international meeting that Turkey is the only country that is maintaining dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine, while implementing initiatives to tackle pressing issues, and that it will continue pursuing such a balanced policy.