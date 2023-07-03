Number of Palestinians wounded in Israeli operation in Jenin rises to 50

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians wounded in the Israel Defense Forces’ operation in a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin has risen to 50, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, at least ten wounded people are in critical condition. Meanwhile, at least nine Palestinians were killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank.

The ministry said earlier in the day that at least seven people had been killed and at least 27 people had suffered wounds during the Israeli Defense Forces’ raid in Jenin.

According to Palestine’s WAFA news agency, the Israel air force carried out missile attacks on a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin and the nearby area on Monday night. Shortly thereafter, Israeli forces entered Jenin and surrounded the camp, cutting off power supplies and blocking roads. According to the Al Arabiya TV channel, over 200 pieces of armored equipment, including armored personnel carriers and tanks, entered the city of Jenin and the refugee camp. The Arab media reported that the Israeli military had detained dozens of Palestinians in the city.

The Israeli army, in turn, stated that it had seized an improvised rocket launcher during the operation. Israel’s Kan radio station said that the goal of the operation was "to restore Israel’s containment" of radicals active in the northern West Bank.