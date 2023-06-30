UNESCO member countries vote for US to rejoin without immediate payment of debt

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. Members of an extraordinary session of the UNESCO General Conference adopted a resolution for the US to rejoin the organization, accepting Washington’s terms for an incremental payment of its debt, according to a TASS reporter.

The resolution passed in a 132-10 vote, with 10 abstentions. The resolution required a majority of 95 votes to pass, so it was deemed approved, according to the session’s chairman.

According to the resolution, the failure of the United States to pay its fees in the past was due to circumstances beyond its control. If the US is reinstated as a member before July 31, its delegates could be elected to the Executive Board and participate in all votes until the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference. Also, in view of the enormous debt of the United States, it was decided to suspend some provisions of the internal regulations of the General Conference.

Russian Permanent Representative Rinat Alyautdinov expressed concern about the haste in which the extraordinary session of the UNESCO General Conference was convened and warned that discussions go far beyond the financial aspects of the US return.

"We would be ready to welcome Washington's decision to reinstate its membership, because we see it as a factor that can really strengthen our organization. <...> But a country that likes to teach everyone about rule of law is itself starting to push us to violate those norms and haggle for privileged conditions," he said.